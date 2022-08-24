Army cautions against unauthorised sale of outfits resembling combat uniforms to public in J-K

The Northern Army Command, along with the police, have already carried out a chain of awareness campaigns in Udhampur city in order to dissuade sellers from trading unauthorised uniforms, he said.

The measure has been initiated as easy access to the Indian Army uniforms in open markets causes a potential threat to the security of military establishments and their personnel, public relations officer for the Northern Command said.

"Now, the Indian Army has chalked out plans to take tough action against the dealers who are selling unauthorised but almost similar looking pattern and fabric uniforms," he added.