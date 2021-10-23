Army continues to organise training workshops for VDCs : Spokesman

Jammu, Oct 22: Army continues to organise workshops for village defence committees (VDCs) in various places in Jammu region to impart weapon skills and improve firing on targets.
An army spokesperson said, “At ground level in border villages, the importance of VDCs has an immense role towards national and regional security apart from the immediate security to the villagers. In civilian areas, the VDCs have a strong presence who act as deterrence to the militancy. They help in the protection of the area and innocent lives.”
The spokesperson said from time to time, the VDCs of the region are being called with weapons to attend workshops scheduled at different areas with their weapons.
“We check their weapons and improve their skills in handling weapons and improvement in firing capabilities to enhance the confidence level of VDCs, self-defense capabilities and in turn enhancing the security of the border villages,” the defence spokesperson said.
He further said that the same training for VDCs was organised in Akhnoor in the first week of October and today it held in Nowshera (Rajouri).