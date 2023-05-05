Army copter crash-landing | Lt Gen Dwivedi pays tributes to Aviation Technician

Jammu, May 5: General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GoC-in-C) Northern Command Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi Friday paid tributes to the aviation technician, who succumbed to his injuries sustained during the crash-landing of Army Aviation ALH Dhruv helicopter in Kishtwar on May 4.
Besides him, two pilots were also injured in the incident.
“Today in a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at Udhampur Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Army Commander Northern Command paid homage to braveheart CFN (Aviation Technician) Pabballa Anil, who down laid his life in the service of the nation in Kishtwar,” tweeted Northern Command on its official Twitter handle.
“We salute the Braveheart and stand by his family in this moment of grief,” it added. Later in the day, Lt Gen Dwivedi also visited the injured pilots at the Command Hospital, Udhampur.
“LtGenUpendra Dwivedi #ArmyCdrNC interacted with the Pilots of ALH MK III, who got injured in an operational flight near #Kishtwar on 04 May, 23 at Command Hospital #Udhampur. He commended them for their devotion to duty and wished them a speedy recovery,” Northern Command posted along with pictures.
On May 4, Lt Gen Dwivedi had visited “remote operating bases at Rajouri and Kishtwar to review the operational preparedness and commended the troops for their sustained effort in dominating the area.”