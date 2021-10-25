Army flags off motorcycle expedition 'Tornadoes' from Udhampur

The expedition comprising of 11 riders on Royal Enfield Himalayan was flagged off by chief of staff (CoS), northern command, Lieutenant General S Harimohan Iyer from Dhruva war memorial inside Udhampur military garrison, PRO of Northern command said.

The ASC motorcycle display team Tornadoes , led by Maj Shivam Singh, comprises of one officer and 10 other ranks.

They will ride to Srinagar, Kargil, Leh, Khardung La, Siachen Base Camp, Pang, Shimla, Chandigarh and finally culminate at national war memorial in New Delhi on November 11, the PRO said.