Army fully prepared to deal with infiltration along LoC: GoC White Knight Corps Lt Gen Manjinder Singh

Lt Gen Singh was speaking to the media on the sidelines of the unveiling of the sports calendar for the year 2022 - 2023, which has been jointly prepared by the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council in Reasi.

“Terrorist camps already existed across the border (LoC) and they are still operational. Their number increases and decreases depending upon the season. However, our troops deployed on the LoC are fully alert. If any infiltration bid is attempted by the enemy, we will foil them,” the GoC White Knight Corps said.

Over the sports activities being organised, the GoC said that in keeping with the spirit of "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" and the "Fit India Campaign", the sports calendar will provide an opportunity to the promising sportsperson, especially those from the remote areas of the region, to get recognition and achieve greater laurels for the Union Territory.