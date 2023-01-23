Army holds review of internal security scenario in Jammu ahead of Republic Day

Jammu, Jan 23: In view of recent terror acts in Jammu region, the Indian Army Monday reviewed existing internal security scenarios during a high level meeting at Nagrota.
According to the White Knight Crops, the meeting was chaired by Major General J.S. Bindra, senior police officers of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Central Paramilitary Force (CRPF), Border Security Force and intelligence agencies.
The officers said that “A review of the internal situation was conducted based on inputs shared.”
“Different security agencies discussed various inputs following recent terror incidents i.e., Rajouri targeted killings, encounter in Sidhra (Jammu), arms recovery and twin blasts in Transport Nagar. The security agencies impressed upon to improve better coordination and prompt response to any kind of subversive activity,” they said.
Accordingly, the VDGs were strengthened by the security forces so that the border villages can be provided a sense of security.
“The border police and VDGs are playing a very important role in keeping vigil in border villages i.e., Jammu, Kathua and Samba districts of Jammu plains,” said the sources.
Accordingly, the coordination among the security forces was imperative especially in view of Republic Day celebrations, the sources said, quoting meetings by the security agencies.
Meanwhile, the police investigation with the assistance of SIA and NIA is in progress and several other people have been questioned by the investigating team to unfold the mystery behind the twin explosions in Transport Nagar in Narwal.
However, a senior police officer told Greater Kashmir that they have served notices for the removal of the abandoned vehicles from Transport Nagar.
“If they did not remove the vehicles, we will seize them and take action as per the law,” the police officer added.