Army reviews security situation in Akhnoor

Lt General Sandeep Jain visited the LoC in Jorian and interacted with the field commanders and soldiers to review the security situation and operational preparedness.
During interaction with the troops, he exhorted all troops to always remain alert to thwart any nefarious activity of the adversaries.
Meanwhile, Lt General Sandeep Jain also visited the annual training camp of Sappers at Akhnoor. He reviewed training methodology and interacted with troops undergoing training.
Following the interaction with the Sappers, the GOC complimented the engineers for their professionalism, high standards of operational readiness and devotion to duty.
“These engineers of the Indian Army (Sappers) underwent training and gained field experience regarding bridge construction, crossing expedients in water obstacles, clearing the ground for field troops,” the sources said.