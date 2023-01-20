Army strong, well-equipped to tackle every threat: MoS Defence

After paying tributes to the fallen heroes at Balidan Stambh Jammu during his visit to the Tiger Division in Jammu, MoS Defence was responding to media queries on spurt in targetted killings in J&K.

"Tourism sector witnessed a downfall all across the globe and India was no exception. However, India under the strong and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi managed this crisis situation well. Steering the country to road to recovery, the country’s leadership led it to emerge as the world’s fifth largest economy. Presently India's financial status was well-cushioned against the effects of recession - a global phenomenon, with an enviable position of forex, and food reserves. On the defence front also, our soldiers enjoy free hand to take on enemies. In the changed scenario, they don't sit quietly if they (soldiers) or civilians are attacked. They respond to the enemy in a befitting manner," he said in response to yet another related question.