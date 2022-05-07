Army Vice Chief pitches for indigenous defence production

Inaugurating the North Tech symposium, Lt Gen Raju said, "The Indian Army has entered into contracts worth Rs 40,000 crore with the indigenous defence industry during the last two years."

The Army is working with the defence industry to design and develop over 39 solutions, of which 16 were in the proto-type development stage, he said.

In a word of support for the industry, the vice chief said, "You have some experience. We assure you that we will come more than half a distance to meet your aspirations. We will give you all facilities that are required -- whether it is equipment or testing ranges or our time."