Army’s Agniveer recruitment rally begins in Jammu

PRO Defence, Lt Col Devender Anand, said in an official statement, “The recruitment rally is being conducted for the aspiring youth from 10 districts of Jammu division of J&K namely Samba, Kathua, Jammu, Udhampur, Rajouri, Poonch, Reasi, Ramban, Doda and Kishtwar. In this recruitment rally, the candidates will be enrolled into the Indian army as Agniveers under the Agnipath Scheme.”

The recruitment rally began after being flagged off by Zonal Recruiting Officer, Punjab and J&K in presence of officials from army, civil administration, J&K Police and Health department.