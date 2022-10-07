Army’s Agniveer recruitment rally begins in Jammu

Jammu, Oct 7: The Agniveer recruitment rally being organised by the Army Recruiting Office, Jammu, commenced today in Jammu.
PRO Defence, Lt Col Devender Anand, said in an official statement, “The recruitment rally is being conducted for the aspiring youth from 10 districts of Jammu division of J&K namely Samba, Kathua, Jammu, Udhampur, Rajouri, Poonch, Reasi, Ramban, Doda and Kishtwar. In this recruitment rally, the candidates will be enrolled into the Indian army as Agniveers under the Agnipath Scheme.”
The recruitment rally began after being flagged off by Zonal Recruiting Officer, Punjab and J&K in presence of officials from army, civil administration, J&K Police and Health department.
“He conveyed his best wishes to all the candidates attending the rally. An unprecedented response has been received from the aspiring youth of Jammu division. The Indian Army has been working together relentlessly in close coordination with the civil administration to make this rally a great success. The civil administration has extended all possible support to facilitate smooth and streamlined conduct of this rally,” Lt Col Anand said. Army Recruiting Office, Jammu, has advised all candidates to carry all certificates as per the notification issued. “The candidates should carry the character certificates from Police and Sarpanch with their photos duly attested on the certificate, failing which, the candidature will get rejected,” Lt Col Anand said.