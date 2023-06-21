Jammu
Army’s Northern Command celebrates Yoga Day
Jammu, June 21: Lt. Gen. Upendra Dwivedi, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), Northern Command participated in the event organised at Udhampur , the Army said on Wednesday.
"He complimented the soldiers and families for incorporating yoga into their daily routine in extreme high-altitude areas and harsh climatic conditions to combat psychological stress and fatigue.
"Yoga is a prime tool for stress management and improvement of the combat efficiency. The Army Commander exhorted the troops to practice yoga to further expand their physical and mental capacities," the Army said.