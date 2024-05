Kishtwar, May 3: Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar, Dr. Devansh Yadav, today chaired a meeting with concerned departments, executing agencies, contractors and discussed the arrangements for Shree Machail Mata Ji Yatra.

The meeting was attended by ADC, Pawan Kotwal, ACD, Phulail Singh, SDM Paddar Amit Kumar, CMO, Executive Engineers of PWD, Jal Shakti, PDD, PMGSY, BDO Paddar among others.