Arrangements for maiden Basohli Navratra Festival discussed

The meeting, held at TRC Basohli, brought together key representatives from the administration, local communities, cultural organizations and tourism department and PRIs.

The purpose of this productive gathering was to collaborate and devise community-centric strategies to curate an enchanting Navratra Festival experience, which would attract visitors from far and wide.

Acknowledging the immense potential of the Navratra festival to bolster the local economy and preserve cultural traditions, the Divisional Commissioner emphasized the need for a comprehensive event plan.