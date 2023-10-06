Arrangements for maiden Basohli Navratra Festival discussed

Kathua, Oct 6: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar today visited Basohli and chaired a meeting of the stakeholder departments and civil society members to discuss activity plan and arrangements for Mega Navratri Festival being hosted in Basohli from October 15 to 23.
The meeting, held at TRC Basohli, brought together key representatives from the administration, local communities, cultural organizations and tourism department and PRIs.
The purpose of this productive gathering was to collaborate and devise community-centric strategies to curate an enchanting Navratra Festival experience, which would attract visitors from far and wide.
Acknowledging the immense potential of the Navratra festival to bolster the local economy and preserve cultural traditions, the Divisional Commissioner emphasized the need for a comprehensive event plan.
At the Outset, the Div Com threw light on the glorious past and rich history of Basohli town known for its cultural significance. Basohli, affectionately known as “Vishwasthali,” has a history that dates back centuries, boasting a tapestry of traditions and legacies that have shaped its identity.
The objective of the meeting was to plan and execute a series of events that will showcase and promote the rich heritage, cultural diversity, exquisite cuisine, Basohli paintings, Basoholi Pashmina handicrafts and the traditional Ram Leela performances.
The festival aims to celebrate the amalgamation of music, art, dance, spirituality and culinary delights, capturing the essence of Dogra vibrant culture. Activities and events proposed during the meeting include iconic Basohli paintings to showcase the intricate artistry and legacy of this traditional art form, Pashmina Workshop dedicated to the craft of Basohli Pashmina weaving will be arranged to showcase the intricacies involved in this centuries-old handicraft. This initiative aims to inform attendees about the craftsmanship and promote the cultural significance of Pashmina.