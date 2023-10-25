Arrangements for UT foundation day reviewed

Udhampur, Oct 25: Deputy Commissioner, Saloni Rai today chaired a meeting here in the DC office Complex to review preparations for the upcoming Unity Day/ UT Foundation Day celebration in the district.
The meeting was attended by Additional District Development Commissioner, Ghan Sham Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Joginder Singh Jasrotia, Regional Director Survey and Land Records Udhampur Nawab Din, Additional SP Anwar-Ul-Haq, Chief Planning Officer Mudassir Yaqoob Zargar, and other district and sectoral officers.