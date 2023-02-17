Arrangements of 33rd Police Public Mela finalised

Jammu, Feb 17: The Director General of Police Dilbag Singh alongwith chairperson PWWA, Dr Rubinder Kaur, today chaired officers meeting to review the final arrangement for the 33rd Police Public Mela, to be held at Gulshan Ground on 19th of this month.
The meeting was attended by Commandant General HG/CD/SDRF J&K, B. Srinivas, Spl DG Crime J&K A.K Choudhary, ADsGP SJM Gillani, Dr S D Singh Jamwal, Mukesh Singh, M.K Sinha, Danesh Rana, Chairperson Police Wives Association, Dr Rubinder Kaur, Senior PWWA members, IGsP Vikramjeet Singh and B S Tuti, DIsG Sarah Rizvi, Shri Imtiaz Ismail, Shridhar Patil, Nisha Nathyal, AIsG of PHQ, SSP Jammu, SSP Crime Jammu, SSP PTWS, SSP Security, SSP PCR/APCR Jammu, SO to ADGP Armed J&K, all Jammu based JKAP/IRP Commandants, C/O SDRF 2nd Bn, DPT J&K, Medical Superintendent Police Hospital Jammu, IC Drug De-addiction Centre Jammu, Principal Police Public School Jammu, and other officers of PHQ/APHQ.
Addressing the meeting, the DGP directed the officers to ensure all the devised plans are executed perfectly to ensure a successful event. He directed for taking special care of aged citizens. He said that the event is largely public centric and stressed for extending all the possible assistance and help to the public visiting to mela. The DGP directed for placing effective and coordinated helpline services for the event.
Singh directed for utilizing the services CCTV cameras besides to capture the highlights of the event. The DGP directed for ensuring sufficient availability of drinking water, Medicare service and other basic arrangements besides ensuring continuous cleanliness during the day at the venue.
The DGP gave directions regarding installation of stalls, inaugural and closing ceremony, parking, publicity, cultural items, bands, security, sanitation, fire services, and medicare at the venue during the Mela day. Later the DGP alongwith the senior officers and senior PWWA members took a round of the venue and inspected all the stalls besides took first hand appraisal of other measures being taken for the mela.
Chairperson PWWA expressed her satisfaction regarding the arrangements and said that every officer should contribute for smooth conduct of the Mela. Senior PWWA members gave some valuable suggestions for making the event more attractive.
AIG (Welfare) PHQ Dr. Abhishak Mahajan apprised the meeting regarding the overall arrangements being taken for the mela. At the very beginning of the meeting the officers heading different committees constituted for the event briefed the DGP regarding the arrangement and measures being taken for making the event successful.