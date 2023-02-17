Arrangements of 33rd Police Public Mela finalised

The meeting was attended by Commandant General HG/CD/SDRF J&K, B. Srinivas, Spl DG Crime J&K A.K Choudhary, ADsGP SJM Gillani, Dr S D Singh Jamwal, Mukesh Singh, M.K Sinha, Danesh Rana, Chairperson Police Wives Association, Dr Rubinder Kaur, Senior PWWA members, IGsP Vikramjeet Singh and B S Tuti, DIsG Sarah Rizvi, Shri Imtiaz Ismail, Shridhar Patil, Nisha Nathyal, AIsG of PHQ, SSP Jammu, SSP Crime Jammu, SSP PTWS, SSP Security, SSP PCR/APCR Jammu, SO to ADGP Armed J&K, all Jammu based JKAP/IRP Commandants, C/O SDRF 2nd Bn, DPT J&K, Medical Superintendent Police Hospital Jammu, IC Drug De-addiction Centre Jammu, Principal Police Public School Jammu, and other officers of PHQ/APHQ.

Addressing the meeting, the DGP directed the officers to ensure all the devised plans are executed perfectly to ensure a successful event. He directed for taking special care of aged citizens. He said that the event is largely public centric and stressed for extending all the possible assistance and help to the public visiting to mela. The DGP directed for placing effective and coordinated helpline services for the event.