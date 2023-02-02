Govt employee arrested in Narwal blasts case, drone-dropped 'perfume IED' recovered: DGP

Srinagar, Feb 02: Jammu and Kashmir police Thursday claimed to have achieved a major breakthrough in January 21 Narwal, Jammu blast case by arresting a Lashkar-e-Toiba militant, who is also a government employee, from whose possession a “perfume IED”, first of its kind, was recovered.

Addressing a press conference in Jammu, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh, as reported by news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), said that after 11 days of hardwork of the Jammu police, a major success was achieved in the form of arrest of one Arif Ahmed, a resident of Reasi district of Jammu.

“Arif is a government employee and is an active militant of Lashkar-e-Toiba outfit. He was working at the behest of Qasim, a Reasi resident and his uncle Qamardin, also a Reasi resident, presently in Pakistan, who are part of LeT,” the DGP said. He said Arif was involved in three IED blast incidents—Shahstri Nagar, Katra and January 21 incident of Narwal, Jammu.