As PM, Modi visited Northeast 60 times: Dr Jitendra Singh

Jammu, July 1: Union minister Dr Jitendra Singh today said that as Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has visited the Northeast around 60 times in nine years which could be more than the total number of visits by all his predecessors put together.
“The result is a miraculous transformation in the region and Northeast being cited all over as the Modi government's development model,” Jitendra Singh said.
According to a press note, he was speaking after inaugurating the “Purvoday” conclave, showcasing incredible transformation in Northeast during the last nine years, at Guwahati on Saturday.
“Nine years ago, North East was in the news for wrong reasons like insurgency, clash, etc. Youth were confused and disturbed. Now the situation has changed dramatically with the initiative of PM Narendra Modi. Northeastern youth are now part of India's mainstream journey,” he added.
“PM Modi has visited the North-East more around 60 times in the last 9 years, while the Ministers of his have also visited the North-East more than 400 times. And if there were no COVID the PM might have visited 100 times,” Dr Jitendra said.
Interacting with the media, he said that during the last eight years, from 2014 to 2022, 1,350 projects worth Rs.15,867 Cr were sanctioned under the schemes of the Ministry of DoNER and NEC in the North-Eastern States. According to a press statement, the Minister said that the Armed Forces Special Protection Act (AFSPA) was completely removed from Tripura and Meghalaya, and majorly removed from Assam, Manipur, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh barring some areas. Further, he added that the law and order situation was vastly improved as there had been a reduction of 63 percent in the incidents from 8700 cases during the period 2006-14 under UPA to only 3195 cases during the period of 2014-22, during the NDA-led Government of India.