ASHAs are frontline health workers, serve humanity: Rana

He said they were the frontline workers who contributed to India’s war against Covid-19—an unprecedented and unparalleled crusade acknowledged the world over.

“You have religiously performed a huge role in serving the humanity during the most difficult times at the altar of your lives and now it is for the administration to ensure that your legitimate demands are fulfilled, which is being done a phased manner,” Rana told a delegation of hundreds of ASHA Workers Union – Jammu, led by its Working President Mr Om Prakash and the other functionaries who met him at his residence.