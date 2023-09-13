ASHAs are frontline health workers, serve humanity: Rana

Jammu, Sep 13: Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today recalled the heroic role of ASHA workers alongside the paramedics during the most difficult times of pandemic, a press release said.
He said they were the frontline workers who contributed to India’s war against Covid-19—an unprecedented and unparalleled crusade acknowledged the world over.
“You have religiously performed a huge role in serving the humanity during the most difficult times at the altar of your lives and now it is for the administration to ensure that your legitimate demands are fulfilled, which is being done a phased manner,” Rana told a delegation of hundreds of ASHA Workers Union – Jammu, led by its Working President Mr Om Prakash and the other functionaries who met him at his residence.
Devender Rana said the nation in general and Jammu and Kashmir in particular will remain indebted to all the frontline workers for winning the war against Covid and saving the lives of millions.
He assured that their legitimate demands would be taken up with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who has been very compassionate in solving the issues facing people and all categories of employees. He hoped that these would merit earnest attention from the administration.