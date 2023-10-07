Ashok Kaul leads Kalash Yatra in Nowshera

He said that every activist would have to work wholeheartedly to fulfil the Panch Pran (five pledges) at every level, as suggested by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also appreciated the unparalleled work of the party activists in remote areas. Baru stressed upon the party activists to be cautious about the misleading campaign of the opposition parties to malign the image of BJP and asked them to put united efforts to defeat their nefarious designs. Neena Sharma briefed the meeting about the ongoing programmes and assured to put more efforts for strengthening the party at the lowest level while following the programmes of the party at every level.

Bal Krishan, BDC chairman, Siot spoke on the changing scenario in the region due to the implementation of various development and welfare schemes. The programme was organized by the BJP Mandal president Siot Madan Gopal and attended by senior leaders Captain Ramesh Kumar, Captain Bal Krishan, Thakur Randhir Singh, DDC Sunderbani Rajinder Sharma, BJYM state vice president Yuvraj Singh, BJYM district president Rajat Singh Chib, Tilak Raj Gupta besides others.