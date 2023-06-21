Ashok Koul visits voter card distribution camp for KPs

Jammu, June 21: J&K BJP’s general secretary (organisation) Ashok Koul along with core committee member Bharti Ajay visited ongoing voter EPIC cards distribution camp.
According to a press note the camp is being organised by election wing of relief and rehabilitation office for displaced KP voters and also collected his own voter EPIC card of Habbakadal assembly constituency.
Koul also appealed to the displaced Kashmiri pandit community to take full benefit of these epic card distribution camps and collect their voter cards for their respective assembly constituencies as it is the first time that such extensive exercise for migrant voters has been put in place .
Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner K K Sidda ji along with ARO migrants were also present at the camp venue who while interacting with the media said that more than 1,38,000 EPIC voter cards of the displaced KP Samaj of their respective assembly constituencies will be distributed within the stipulated time frame ..
Other senior leaders who were present on the occasion included Senior leaders of BJP Chand Jee Bhat , Hira Lal Bhat , M L Bhat who also interacted voters who had come to collect their voter EPIC cards.