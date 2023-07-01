Jammu, July 1: The District Jammu has declared all 774 villages as ODF Plus under the Aspiring category of SBM-(G) 2.0.
On achieving the milestone, Assistant Commissioner Panchayats Jammu, Preeti Sharma congratulated the PRI members, field staff and general public of District Jammu.
Further, she appealed to the stakeholders to continue to work in a collaborative manner to achieve the target of making the District as ODF Plus under Model category by 15th August.
The Block Development Officers are constructing Solid Waste Management and Liquid Waste Management structures like Segregation Sheds, Compost Pits, Soakage Pits in all the villages for managing solid waste and grey water.