Aspiring JKP SIs, JEs seek Khatana's intervention to expedite result

The delegation of over 100 aspirants, hailing from various regions of J&K, arrived at MP Gulam Ali's office to discuss their concerns and the prolonged delay in the declaration of the recruitment exam results. “These aspirants have been eagerly awaiting their results for over two years, which has left them in a state of anxiety and uncertainty about their future careers,” MP Khatana noted, in a statement issued to the press.

As per press release, the aspirants told MP that they worked tirelessly and diligently to prepare for the Police Sub Inspector examination. “The delay in announcing the results has caused undue stress and anxiety among us. Many of us are the sole breadwinners of our families, and this delay is affecting our financial and emotional well-being,” they told the MP and requested him to use his influence and connections to help expedite the result declaration.