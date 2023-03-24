Assembly polls in J&K may be held soon: Athawale

Jammu, Mar 24: Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale Friday stated that there was “likelihood of early assembly elections in J&K” besides the restoration of statehood.
While addressing a press conference here in Jammu, Athawale said that in consonance with the declaration of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Government of India would ensure restoration of statehood to J&K and the conduct of assembly elections here at the earliest possible.
“When Article 370 was abrogated and the erstwhile J&K state was turned into a Union Territory, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah had announced in the Parliament that its statehood would be restored soon. In the spirit of that promise, the Government of India will, for sure, contemplate restoring statehood (of J&K) in the near future...probably very soon. Similarly, the Government of India would definitely consider restoring the right of J&K people to vote shortly. The assembly elections can be conducted very soon,” he said. The Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment said that the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi wanted development of the entire country including J&K.
“We want overall development of J&K besides ensuring establishment of permanent peace here. I want to reassure the people of J&K that the Modi government is committed to work for their welfare, serve and deliver them. For this purpose only, Article 370 was abrogated as it was hampering development of J&K. To ensure that tricolour should be there proudly unfurling atop every house in J&K, this step (abrogation of Article 370) was taken,” he said.
He maintained, "Jammu and Kashmir seems to be peaceful as compared to the past, following abrogation of Article 370 though Jammu has always been peaceful. The central government is desirous of providing maximum possible assistance to Jammu and Kashmir for its all encompassing progress. The PMO has given (sanctioned) us (the ministry) a lot of development programmes (projects) for implementation to achieve that avowed objective. In this connection, I’ve visited both Kashmir and Jammu four to five times and reviewed the progress of these development programmes in different villages.”
Athawale claimed that the people of J&K desired peace and development that was why they were supporting the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the policies and programmes pursued by his government.
He also assured to ensure implementation of 27 percent reservation for OBC in J&K as was available across the country.
Athawale stated that another revolutionary step taken seven years ago by the Modi government was to provide 10 percent reservation to Economically Weaker Sections with an annual income below Rs 8 lakh, irrespective of their religion.
With regard to the budget, which he described as ‘AtmaNirbhar Bharat Ka Budget’ and middle-class-friendly budget, Athawale said, in comparison to the FY 2022-23, there was an increase of 10.18 percent for the Social Welfare Department in the FY 2023-24. In the next three years, 38,880 teachers and supporting staff would be recruited for 740 Eklavya Model Residential schools, he added. Railways had also been allocated Rs 2.4 lakh crores in the FY 2023-24, the minister informed.
He said that development, peace and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir constituted the top priority of the Prime Minister Modi led government which was evident with the beginning of investment of thousands of crores in different sectors in Jammu and Kashmir for the welfare of the people.
He said, “For last many years, the gates of development have opened for J&K which is evident from the fact that all the centrally sponsored schemes and programmes like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Jan Dhan Yojana, MUDRA, PM Ujjwala Yojana, Scholarship Schemes for Students, Welfare Schemes for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes are now implemented in J&K.” Athawale further said that hundred percent implementation of many central schemes in J&K was the outcome of the steadfast approach of Government of India to provide social stability at all fronts be it housing, livelihood etc. to the people of J&K.
The Minister informed that under PM Narendra Modi, implementation of the social welfare schemes picked up pace in Jammu and Kashmir. In this context, he mentioned that under PM Jan Dhan Yojana during 2014-2023 (March), 48.36 crore accounts were opened out of which 26.32 lakh were opened in J&K.
“Under PM Ujjwala Yojana during 2016-22 (March), 12.45 lakh gas connections were allotted to the beneficiaries in J&K. Under PM Awas Yojana (Urban) between 2015-23 (March), 20,700 houses were been constructed in J&K, under PM Awas Yojana (Rural) between 2014-23 (March), 13,800 houses were constructed in J&K, under PM Jan Arogya Yojana, 7.66 lakh were benefitted in J&K and under Ujala Yojana, 84.86 lakh LED bulbs were issued in J&K,” he said. The Minister informed that during 2019-23 (March), 1720 de-addiction centres were either funded or established under Financial Assistance for the establishment of de-addiction centres.