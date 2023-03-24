Assembly polls in J&K may be held soon: Athawale

While addressing a press conference here in Jammu, Athawale said that in consonance with the declaration of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Government of India would ensure restoration of statehood to J&K and the conduct of assembly elections here at the earliest possible.

“When Article 370 was abrogated and the erstwhile J&K state was turned into a Union Territory, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah had announced in the Parliament that its statehood would be restored soon. In the spirit of that promise, the Government of India will, for sure, contemplate restoring statehood (of J&K) in the near future...probably very soon. Similarly, the Government of India would definitely consider restoring the right of J&K people to vote shortly. The assembly elections can be conducted very soon,” he said. The Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment said that the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi wanted development of the entire country including J&K.