Assistant Commissioners get additional charge of DDEO in Baramulla, Doda

As per GAD order, Gulzar Ahmad, Assistant Commissioner, Panchayat Baramulla will hold the charge of the post of Deputy District Election Officer Baramulla, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Mohammad Ashfaq, JKAS, Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Doda will hold charge of the post of Deputy District Election Officer, Doda, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.