Associate Professor found dead at Jammu University

Jammu, Sept 7: An Associate Professor of the Psychology Department was found dead in his office at the Jammu University on Wednesday, police said.
Police sources said that the Associate Professor Chander Shekhar, (45), a resident of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh at present Old Campus Jammu University was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his office.
The police team from the nearby police post rushed to the spot and shifted the body to the hospital for autopsy and other legal formalities.
An inquiry has been initiated in this regard, said a source.