Atal Dulloo reviews status of irrigation facilities for Kharif 2023

Principal Secretary Jal Shakti, Shaleen Kabra, Secretary in APD, DG Planning APD, DG Command Area Development, Chief Engineers Irrigation and Flood Control Jammu/Kashmir, Director Agriculture Jammu/Kashmir and other senior officers of Agriculture and allied departments participated in the meeting in person and through virtual mode.

The meeting held a threadbare discussion over the irrigation requirement, de-silting of irrigation canals, critical growth of different crops besides deliberating on month-wise irrigation scheduling of major crops under canal command of both the divisions of the Union Territory.