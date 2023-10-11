Attempts to revive terrorism matter of concern: Azad

Jammu, Oct 11: Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chairperson and former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad Wednesday stated that the attempts to revive terrorism in Rajouri and some other areas were worrisome.
“This was the responsibility of all to contribute to defeat such attempts. This is not just the duty of the government to fight against it. It required a unified approach to tackle it. The people and politicians will have to support the government in its efforts to arrest the trend, which has emerged in the last one and a half year,” Azad said, while responding to media queries here.
Former Chief Minister said that the situation had improved a lot in the past few years. “But incidents in Rajouri, Kokernag have emerged as a matter of concern which can be addressed unitedly,” he said.
In response to questions about all-(opposition) parties’ protest held on October 10 against, what they had alleged, “suspension of constitution in J&K and assault on democratic rights of people here”, DPAP chairperson took an oblique dig at the leadership of National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). “Those, who had given the call for it, were themselves missing. It reflects upon their sincerity for the cause,” he mocked.