Attempts to revive terrorism matter of concern: Azad

“This was the responsibility of all to contribute to defeat such attempts. This is not just the duty of the government to fight against it. It required a unified approach to tackle it. The people and politicians will have to support the government in its efforts to arrest the trend, which has emerged in the last one and a half year,” Azad said, while responding to media queries here.

Former Chief Minister said that the situation had improved a lot in the past few years. “But incidents in Rajouri, Kokernag have emerged as a matter of concern which can be addressed unitedly,” he said.