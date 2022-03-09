Audit Gurdwara Prabhandak Committees before holding their elections: APSCC

Srinagar, Mar 9: All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) Wednesday impressed upon Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha’s administration to conduct the audit of accounts of the Gurdwara Prabhandak Committees (GPCs) of the different districts of J&K before going ahead with the election process for such committees.
A statement of APSCC issued here quoted its chairman Jagmohan Singh Raina as saying that the administration should conduct the GPC elections within three months, but before this, an audit should be carried out of the accounts and properties of the different GPCs.
Raina said that the present Gurdwara Endowment Act of Jammu and Kashmir was obsolete and needed to be replaced.
He said that if the government wanted to create nominated bodies instead of extending the time of elected members of GPCs, it was imperative to audit the District Gurdwara Committees before relieving them.