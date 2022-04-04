Authorities asked to clear APRs of gazetted officers by April 10

Jammu, Apr 4: General Administration Department (GAD) on Monday asked all the authorities viz., Initiating Authorities, Reviewing Authorities and Accepting Authorities to clear the Annual Performance Reports (APRs) for gazetted officers pending at their levels, manual or online by or before April 10, 2022 positively.
Through a separate order, the GAD also notified the timelines for processing of Annual Performance Reports (APRs) on the SPARROW portal in respect of the members of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service for Assessment Year 2021-22.