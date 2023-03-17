Jammu
Authorities dismantle dozen shops on Jammu-Pathankot highway
Jammu, Mar 17: Authorities today dismantled around a dozen shops at Kunjwani on Jammu-Pathankot highway in Jammu district which were coming in the way of highway construction.
The authorities using JCBs dismantled shops constructed close to the highway in Kunjwani.
An official told Greater Kashmir that: "The NHAI had acquired around 28 kanals of land in 2011 in Kunjwani which belongs to Wakaf property. A famous shrine is also situated close to the highway."