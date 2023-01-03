Authorities impose night curfew in 1-km strip along IB in Samba

Samba, Jan 03: The authorities have imposed night curfew from 9 pm to 6 am in a strip of 1 km from the International Border in Samba district of Jammu division.

Quoting an order by deputy commissioner Samba, news agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that BSF authorities during the meeting of District level standing committee on border security, took up the issue of imposition of night curfew in the border area enabling them to perform their duties more effectively.

The order states to ensure smooth functioning as well as better domination of border by BSF authorities, close to the border areas and to preclude nefarious activities close to the border areas, the regulation in the movement of people has become imminent, particularly in the area upto 01 Km from the International Border.

“It is felt by District Administration, that it is expedient that the movement of people in border areas is regulated so that there is better area domination by BS in border area and nefarious designs of forces inimical to Indian security are subverted,” it read.