Authorities refute social media report about Amarnath Yatris staying in the open

Jammu, July 15: District Administration Jammu has issued a rebuttal of news item circulated on social media.
In reference to the news item regarding yatris sleeping in the open, it is “once again clarified that district administration Jammu has provided for lodgement centres across the district.”
“There are 24 centres with a capacity of 9500 approximately. Information about these facilities is provided to yatris at the railway station and also at the token and registration centres. Most of the yatris have availed these facilities and all have had a comfortable experience.”
“The news item in particular has shown yatris outside Mahajan Hall. It is pertinent to mention that Mahajan Hall is one of the registration centres. Yatris sometimes reach the registration centre in early hours of the day to queue up for tokens and registration so that they can be ahead in the queue. Despite requests and offers to the yatris to avail lodgement facilities, some of them choose to be outside the registration centres,” a statement said.