Classwork suspended in Doda, Poonch parts due to inclement weather

Srinagar, Nov 14: The authorities on Monday suspended class work for schools in Doda district and Poonch's Mandi and Baffliaz zones due to inclement weather conditions, officials said.
A senior education official quoting the directions of Deputy Commissioner Poonch said there will be no class work in zone Mandi and Bafliaz of the Poonch district.
"There will be a holiday for students only today due to inclement weather conditions,” he said.
Schools up to class-8 have also been closed due to bad weather in Doda district.
“Due to inclement weather classes up to middle (8th) level shall remain suspended today in both Government as well as Private Schools in Doda. 9th class onwards shall work as normal,” said a tweet by the official Twitter handle of Deputy Commissioner Doda.