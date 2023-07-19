Authorities undertake assessment of flood situation in Samba

Samba, July 19: Deputy Commissioner Samba, Abhishek Sharma along with SSP Benam Tosh today toured border areas to take stock of the flood situation in Devak and Basantar Rivers.
The Deputy Commissioner Samba issued a slew of directions to the stakeholder departments regarding flood mitigation measures. He directed Officers of the Flood control department to take immediate steps to prevent loss of life or property due to rising water level, especially in the downstream areas of Devak/Basantar Rivers. He asked the department to procure materials, equipment which can be used to deal with any emergency arising out of rising water levels in local rivers, nallahs.
The Deputy Commissioner also interacted with BSF authorities. The Deputy Commissioner was accompanied by XEN Flood Control, Samba, Tehsildar Samba and Ramgarh and BSF authorities.