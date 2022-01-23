Awaam Ki Awaaz |LG Sinha says suggestion of Rajouri man will be examined

Jammu, Jan 23: Sumit Bhargav, a journalist from Rajouri district of Jammu division has termed Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha's ‘Awaam Ki Awaaz’ as a platform that gives confidence to common man to share their experiences and suggestions directly with the head of the government.
LG Sinha in his monthly Radio talk Awaam ki Awaaz edition on January 16 had mentioned about Bhargav's suggestion. Bhargav had suggested an idea for installation of boards on roads after every few kilometres with these boards having names of engineers and contractors who built the road and this step would give a push to transparency and accountability in road construction projects.
LG Sinha had termed the suggestion as a unique one and said that concerned suggestion would be examined.
Sumit Bhargav while terming Awaam Ki Awaaz as a praiseworthy step said that it is a platform where people of Jammu and Kashmir are finding takers of their suggestions as well as experiences.
He said that such platforms give an extra level of confidence to a common man to be a direct part of development in his/her area.