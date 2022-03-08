Awaam Ki Awaaz|Government accords importance to mental wellbeing: LG Sinha

Jammu, Mar 8: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday said that the J&K government accords importance to mental wellbeing and fully understands the need for providing psycho-social support to the students.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the LG said this during the radio talk ‘Awam Ki Awaaz’ while acknowledging the suggestions of Vidhusi Sharma and Nandini Sharma, sisters from Nowshera area of Rajouri district.
The siblings expressed gratitude to the LG for considering their suggestions on providing psycho-social care to students.
Vidushi, a postgraduate in Social Works and a social worker, said that their suggestion was to include pyscho-social support to the students in their early stage so that they could give importance to mental health and learn to channelise their emotions to face the future challenges with respect to mental health in their life.