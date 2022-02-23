Awaam Ki Awaaz|Govt committed to removing all social imbalances: LG

Jammu, Feb 23: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that the government was committed to removing all social imbalances.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that welcoming the suggestion of a Samba resident, Rahul Kumar for promoting digital literacy among women, the LG said, “The government is committed to removing all social imbalances.”
In his recent episode of the radio talk show, ‘Awaam Ki Awaaz’, the LG appreciated the suggestion of Kumar proposed to the government for promoting digital literacy among women.
Welcoming his suggestion regarding the PPP model to bridge the digital divide and create an enabling environment for digital inclusion, the LG said that digital technology plays a vital role in inclusive growth and bridging the gap between the government programmes and citizens.
The LG said that to fulfill Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resolve of making all villages digitally literate, they had decided to launch Digital Jammu Kashmir.
He said that in the coming days, under this campaign, the administration would work towards digital services and digital literacy.