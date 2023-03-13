Awareness cum employment camp held

Jammu, Mar 13: The District Administration Ramban, under the aegis of Deputy Commissioner, Mussarat Islam, organised an awareness and registration programme for the livelihood generating schemes of Mission Youth as part of the Revitalization of Youth Clubs. The event was held at block headquarters Sangaldan and Gool and saw participation from a large number of youth, locals and PRIs.
The programme aimed to educate the youth about opportunities for self-employment and the dangers of drug abuse. The event was organised in collaboration with various departments, such as Labour and Employment Department, Rural Development Department, EDI, J&K Bank, KVIB, DIC, Horticulture, Agriculture and Sheep and Animal Husbandry.