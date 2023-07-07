Awareness drives, rallies held across Jammu division

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the Additional Commissioner, State Taxes (Administration and Enforcement) Jammu Narmita Dogra, flagged off mobile teams to various districts of Jammu division for creating tax awareness among the trade and business fraternity.

Speaking on the occasion, Narmita Dogra appreciated the unique initiative taken by Commissioner, State Taxes Department, Dr. Rashmi Singh for organizing the GST week and spreading the message of the importance of tax compliance norms in the development of the nation. She said that the ‘KAR-TAVYA’ tax awareness initiative launched this year by the Department is a continuous process and would be continued even after the culmination of the event.