Awareness prog on rural sanitation held

Charandeep Singh, Director, Rural Sanitation J&K was the Chief Guest. The programme was also attended by Vice Chairman District Development Council Jammu, Suraj Singh; Assistant Commissioner Development, Preeti Sharma; District Panchayat Officer, Urvi Singh; Block Development Officer Khour, Tarseem Lal; Sarpanch Halqa Pallan Walla Geeta Devi.

During the visit, the Director Rural sanitation conducted mahaila Sabha which was attended by a large number of women from the community. The Director Rural sanitation appreciated women’s active participation in the sanitation activities in the panchayat and encouraged them to continue their efforts towards maintaining cleanliness and hygiene in the area