Awareness prog on rural sanitation held

Jammu, Feb 17: A programme on Rural Sanitation was today organised here at Pyt Halqa Pallan Walla lower falling under the jurisdiction of Block Khour by Directorate of Rural Sanitation, J&K.
Charandeep Singh, Director, Rural Sanitation J&K was the Chief Guest. The programme was also attended by Vice Chairman District Development Council Jammu, Suraj Singh; Assistant Commissioner Development, Preeti Sharma; District Panchayat Officer, Urvi Singh; Block Development Officer Khour, Tarseem Lal; Sarpanch Halqa Pallan Walla Geeta Devi.
During the visit, the Director Rural sanitation conducted mahaila Sabha which was attended by a large number of women from the community. The Director Rural sanitation appreciated women’s active participation in the sanitation activities in the panchayat and encouraged them to continue their efforts towards maintaining cleanliness and hygiene in the area
Later, the Director Rural Sanitation visited different wards of the panchayat and interacted with the residents and shared some tips on maintaining hygiene and proper use of sanitation facilities. He also appreciates the initiative taken by the sarpanch pyt and all other PRI members for Door-to-Door collection of dry waste by using the E-Rickshaw provided by District Administration Jammu and also encouraged the role played by the Safai Sathi in the success of door-to-door collection.