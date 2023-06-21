Ayushi Sudan posted as DC Kupwara

Jammu, June 21: J&K government has transferred Mission Director National Health Mission (NHM), J&K Ayushi Sudan and posted her as Deputy Commissioner Kupwara.
Meanwhile, the Administrative Secretary Health and Medical Education Department Bhupinder Kumar has been assigned the additional charge of the Mission Director NHM, J&K.
Through a separate GAD order, Additional Transport Commissioner, J&K Reyaz Ahmad Sofi has been transferred and posted as Director Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA), Kashmir with immediate effect.
“In the interest of administration, Ayushi Sudan, IAS (AGMUT:2017), Mission Director, National Health Mission (NHM), J&K is hereby transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, with immediate effect. Further, Bhupinder Kumar, IAS (AGMUT: 2011), Administrative Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department shall hold the charge of Mission Director, National Health Mission, J&K in addition to his own duties till further orders,” read an order issued by GAD Commissioner Secretary Sanjeev Verma.
“In the interest of administration, Reyaz Ahmad Sofi, JKAS, Additional Transport Commissioner, J&K, is hereby transferred and posted as Director Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Kashmir with immediate effect, relieving Abdul Sattar, JKAS, Special Secretary to the Government, Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs of the additional charge of the post,” read yet another GAD order.