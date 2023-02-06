Azad concerned for thatri people, urge admin to treat issue humanely

Jammu, Feb 6: Democratic Azad Party Chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday said the situation arising in Thatri, Doda is alarming and have put the life at a grinding halt.
In a statement he said that not only the homes have developed cracks rendering hundreds of people homeless, however, the total infrastructure of the region has witnessed massive damage which needs to be repaired on priority basis.
Azad spoke to locals in Thatri, they complain of roads, houses with massive cracks and people suffering with anxiety and stress. People are facing huge crisis. If the issue is not addressed, it will trigger a massive humanitarian crisis in the region,” he said. Azad urged LG Manoj Sinha to look into the matter personally and relocate families to safer places and provide them adequate compensation. DAP leader said that the public infrastructure needs also to be restored immediately since people are facing huge crisis ever since it got damaged due to sinking of land.