Azad condemns naxal attack

In a statement he added that he was anguished by the cowardly attack on the Chhattisgarh Police at Dantewada. Azad has paid rich tributes to those killed in this attack and said that their sacrifices will be remembered. “I strongly condemn the attack and pay rich tributes to policemen martyred in this incident. Their sacrifices for the country will be always remembered. My prayers and thoughts are with bereaved families,” he said.