Azad constitutes DAP state committee, media communication department

Jammu, Dec 17: Chairman Democratic Azad Party (DAP) and former Chief Minister GhulamNabi Azad on Saturday appointed office bearers of J&K state committee, two provincial presidents besides constituting media and communication department.
In a statement issued to the press, DAP general secretary R S Chib informed that Azad appointed three vice-chairmen viz., PeerzadaMohdSayeed, Tara Chand and G M Saroori, all former ministers and ten more general secretaries besides other office bearers.
Former minister R S Chib and TajMohi-ud-Din would continue to be DAP general secretary and treasurer respectively.
Besides, DAP chairman appointed former minister Jugal Kishore Sharma as provincial president, Jammu and Mohd Amin Bhat as provincial president Kashmir.
Among other office bearers of DAP State Committee J&K, ten general secretaries will include ManoharLal Sharma, Abdul MajidWani, Haji Abdul Rashid, Balwan Singh, SumanBhagat, Arvinder Singh Micky, GhulamNabiRatanpuri, ChaudharyNizamuddin, Vinod Mishra and VinodKaul.