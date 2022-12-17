Azad constitutes DAP state committee, media communication department

In a statement issued to the press, DAP general secretary R S Chib informed that Azad appointed three vice-chairmen viz., PeerzadaMohdSayeed, Tara Chand and G M Saroori, all former ministers and ten more general secretaries besides other office bearers.

Former minister R S Chib and TajMohi-ud-Din would continue to be DAP general secretary and treasurer respectively.