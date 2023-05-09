Azad demands airlifting of essentials for stranded Nomads

Jammu, May 9: Chairman Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) and former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday urged the Jammu and Kashmir administration to airlift the essential commodities for the stranded for stranded Nomads.
He said Gujjar and Bakerwal community members are stranded due to unexpected snowfall and rain on upper reaches of Margantop Wardwan Valley, Dakshum Sinthantop, Pahalgam Chandanwari, Peer ki gali, Banihal upper reaches, Warwan, Nandimarg, Sonamarg, Patnitop, Paddar, Mardwa, and Mahu Mangit.
Azad said, “It is unfortunate that our people from the Gujjar and Bakerwal community are left stranded at upper reaches due to untimely snowfall. They are running short of essential commodities and I appeal the Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha Ji to intervene on humanitarian grounds and order the airlifting of essential commodities.”
He said the people who suffered crop loss due to hailstorm in various parts of Kashmir shall also be compensated. Azad said in various parts of Kashmir valley, the hailstorm have damaged the crop of mustard oil and government shall compensate it so that farmers won’t be in distress.