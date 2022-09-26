Azad floats “Democratic Azad Party”; adopts tri-striped flag

“Here, ‘Democratic’ denotes democracy. It will be independent – representing an independent line of thinking, not influenced by the ideology of any party or leader. So ‘Azad’ here means “independent.” It will be truly democratic in its nature and not autocratic. The power will not remain restricted to one individual. This will be a definite provision in the constitution of our party,” he said.

Defining the significance of three colours of his party’s flag, Azad said, “Mustard’ conveys ‘creativity’ – which means capability to create and think something new and innovate. It also represents ‘diversity’ – imbuing the idea of ‘unity in diversity’ of India and then ‘diverse J&K as part of India’ – be it religion, languages, caste, culture or tradition. ‘White’ (colour in the flag) connotes ‘peace.’ Being the followers of Gandhiji, “peace” will be our principle and priority as well. “Deep Blue” denotes multifarious concepts. It has a whole world in itself. It retains “depth of sea” and “limits of sky.” It will represent patience, perseverance and open mind and space to welcome new ideas; freedom of speech and expression; intuition; imagination and inspiration.”