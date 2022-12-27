Azad joins Christmas celebrations, appreciates India’s unity in diversity

On the occasion, Azad said that India’s strength lies in its true diversity and it is reflected in colourful festivals across the country throughout the year. “In our country we celebrate festivals from all religions since we are diverse in nature. We respect all religions and our constitution gives freedom to all human beings to practice the religion of his or her choice,” he said. Azad said that extremism is the real danger to “our secularism and we all citizens of country must hold together the secular values.” He said no one should encourage extremism since India is a home to all religions.

“We all pray in our own ways but our secular values have kept us united as nation,” Azad said.