Azad joins Christmas celebrations, appreciates India’s unity in diversity

Jammu, Dec 27: Democratic Azad Party (DAP) Chief Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday joined the Christian community to celebrate the Christmas in Udhampur, a press note said.
On the occasion, Azad said that India’s strength lies in its true diversity and it is reflected in colourful festivals across the country throughout the year. “In our country we celebrate festivals from all religions since we are diverse in nature. We respect all religions and our constitution gives freedom to all human beings to practice the religion of his or her choice,” he said. Azad said that extremism is the real danger to “our secularism and we all citizens of country must hold together the secular values.” He said no one should encourage extremism since India is a home to all religions.
“We all pray in our own ways but our secular values have kept us united as nation,” Azad said.
On the occasion special prayers were arranged by the community led by Bishop Satoash Thomas, Bishop Ashish Matto, Bishop Sadiua and chairman Rajan Sabharwal.
People from all walks of life joined the function and prayed for the humanity in general and country in particular.
The leaders from the community thanked to Azad for joining them on this special occasion. Mr Azad was also thankful to the community for inviting him to grace the occasion.