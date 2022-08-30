Azad-led party will try to bring together secular parties on single platform in J-K: Tara Chand

He dismissed the allegations that they are the A, B or C team of the BJP and said Azad is a secular leader and we had nothing to do with the BJP. Azad had himself clarified it several times".



Defending the decision to resign from the Congress, Chand said they were forced to take such a decision as the party ignored them over the past several years and did not pay any heed to their protests by way of boycotting the meetings.



"The Congress failed to play the role of the opposition even as the BJP-led government miserably failed to live up to its promises of providing two crore jobs annually, check price-hike and ensure development across the country, including J-K. They are talking about projects which were either started by NC-Congress or Congress-PDP governments. The development work has virtually come to a halt in J-K and the unemployment among the youth has broken all records, he said.

