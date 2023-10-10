Azad mourns demise of his teacher

Azad said that his loss is deeply felt by the entire community. The DPAP chairman said that he played a pivotal role in shaping not only his education but also his values. “His dedication to education, unwavering integrity, and commitment to secularism were truly inspiring. I had the privilege of being his student in school, and his influence on me has been profound,” he said. Azad said that he instilled the importance of knowledge, kindness, and unity among his students. “His legacy will live on in the countless lives he touched. His departure leaves a void in our hearts and in our community. Let us remember and honor his contributions to society,” Azad said.