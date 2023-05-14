Azad offers condolences

According to a press note, Azad extended his deepest condolences with the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul. “Sharma ji was the man of pious virtues and his untimely demise is a tragic loss for us all. I extend my deepest condolences with the bereaved family and pray for the departed soul,” he said. Azad said the contribution to our society by Sharma ji will be remembered for times to come and he was a great philanthropist and social worker.